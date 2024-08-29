Quest 1.5L Rice Cooker & Steamer

COMPACT RICE COOKER – Cook perfect, fluffy rice to go with all kinds of different dishes using this Rice Cooker from Quest! With an inner pot that has a 1.5 litre capacity, it’s ideal for making meals for individuals, couples, or families. Its 500W of power will ensure that rice is cooked quickly and thoroughly for your enjoyment. STEAM & KEEP WARM – You can cook more than just rice with this appliance! It includes a bowl for steaming foods, making it practical for cooking meats, fish, vegetables, and more. It also includes a keep warm setting, so you can keep food fresh and ready to eat for hours to come. This makes it perfect for parties and buffets! INTELLIGENT DESIGN – Various aspects of the rice cooker are designed to make its usage more convenient. The pot for cooking rice is non-stick, making cleaning much less stressful, while the lid used for both the rice cooker and the steam tray is clear glass, so you can safely keep an eye on the cooking process at all times. The general design of the rice cooker is sleek and modern, with cool touch handles that allow you to safely pick it up or move it at any time. HEALTHIER COOKING – Thanks to the steam cooking used in the appliance, food is healthier than if it were cooked using other methods, without losing any of the great taste! This works as the steam cooking system and the non-stick pot means less oil is needed, and the sealed pot ensures that more flavour is retained and that the finished dish will be less dry, making it ideal for cooking dishes such as stews, chillies, casseroles, and more. QUEST APPLIANCES - Quest are the leading manufacturer of cooking appliances ideal for giving you a helping hand in the kitchen. From omelette makers & waffle makers to teppanyaki grills & air fryers.