Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Replacement Filter, Pack of 2
Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Replacement Filter, Pack of 2

Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Replacement Filter, Pack of 2

£27.99

£14.00/each

Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Replacement Filter, Pack of 2Specially designed with an anti-bacterial membrane so every feed is filtered. Tap water passes through and comes out safe and feed-ready, just like boiled water from the kettle. • Antibacterial filter removes bacteria, impurities and contaminants • Compatible with all Perfect Prep machines • Your machine will let you know when to fit a fresh filter • No need to use pre-boiled water • Prime in cold water for at least 5 minutes before first use to remove air bubbles and any loose particles and ensure complete filtration Please note: Replacement filters may vary in appearance, but as long as they’re engraved with Tommee Tippee branding, they’ll work the same.
Tommee Tippee was founded over half a century ago, born from a mission to make life easier for parents. For decades we’ve been designing products that enhance a parent’s intuition, and engineering solutions to make caring for babies easier, simpler, and more instinctive. You’ve got this, we've got you.
Antibacterial filtrationCompatibleKnow when a fresh filter is neededNo need to use pre-boiled waterPrime before first use

Net Contents

2 x Electricals

