Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Replacement Filter, Pack of 2 Specially designed with an anti-bacterial membrane so every feed is filtered. Tap water passes through and comes out safe and feed-ready, just like boiled water from the kettle. • Antibacterial filter removes bacteria, impurities and contaminants • Compatible with all Perfect Prep machines • Your machine will let you know when to fit a fresh filter • No need to use pre-boiled water • Prime in cold water for at least 5 minutes before first use to remove air bubbles and any loose particles and ensure complete filtration Please note: Replacement filters may vary in appearance, but as long as they’re engraved with Tommee Tippee branding, they’ll work the same.

Specially designed with an anti-bacterial membrane so every feed is filtered. Tap water passes through and comes out safe and feed-ready, just like boiled water from the kettle. Antibacterial filter removes bacteria, impurities and contaminants. Compatible with all Perfect Prep machines. Your machine will let you know when to fit a fresh filter. No need to use pre-boiled water. Prime in cold water for at least 5 minutes before first use to remove air bubbles and any loose particles and ensure complete filtration Please note, Replacement filters may vary in appearance, but as long as they’re engraved with Tommee Tippee branding, they’ll work the same.

Tommee Tippee was founded over half a century ago, born from a mission to make life easier for parents. For decades we’ve been designing products that enhance a parent’s intuition, and engineering solutions to make caring for babies easier, simpler, and more instinctive. You’ve got this, we've got you.

Antibacterial filtration Compatible Know when a fresh filter is needed No need to use pre-boiled water Prime before first use

Net Contents

2 x Electricals