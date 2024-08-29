Vital Baby NURTURE advanced pro UV steriliser & dryer

Through innovation and advances in technology, our NURTURE advanced pro UV steriliser & dryer is here, and it’s better than ever Features safely destroys 99.99% bacteria, viruses & mould in just 7 minutes using UV LED’s 4 modes for ultimate convenience super-fast sterile & dry in just 29 minutes versatile use – from bottles, soothers and toys to cosmetic brushes, mobile phones and keys no water, no chemicals, no heat HEPA filter effortlessly removes dust, pollen & airborne pollutants highly energy efficient Through innovation and advances in technology, our NURTURE™advanced pro UV steriliser & dryer is here, and it’s better than ever. UV sterilisation is proven to be an effective way to kill 99.99% of bacteria, mould and viruses without the fuss of conventional sterilisers that use chemicals, water or heat. Using the latest UV LED technology, our advanced pro UV steriliser kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses in just 7 minutes. Sterilise what, we hear you ask? Just about anything that will fit. The advanced pro UV is efficient and versatile and, as there’s no need for water, chemicals or heat, is suitable for use with a wide range of items – from bottles, teats, soothers, toys and breast pumps to small accessories, mobile phones, keys, cosmetic brushes and more… Complete with 4 modes for ultimate convenience, the advanced pro UV fits around you; Sterilise mode – advanced, energy efficient UV LED’s and expertly designed diamond efficiency interior gives a super-fast sterilising time of 7 minutes. Dry mode – patented drying system and HEPA G4 filter dries contents in just 17 minutes, while also trapping dust, mould, bacteria and virus particles as small as PM2.5 (that’s about 3% of the diameter of a human hair!). Auto mode – the best of both worlds for ultimate convenience! Starting with a drying cycle before automatically performing a sterilising cycle, this mode gives you sterile and dry contents, ready to use in just 29 minutes. Store mode – we like to think of this clever little box as a hygienic storage cupboard for all your accessories! Store mode completes a full 29-minute sterilising and drying cycle, before periodically activating the bacteria killing UV LED’s for 1 minute, every hour, for up to 3 days. 4 SIMPLE STEPS Thoroughly clean your bottles, rinse and shake to remove excess water Place bottles and accessories into the steriliser Select the mode using the touch screen panel When complete, simply remove your items and use straight away