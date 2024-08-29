Vital Baby NOURISH store & wean™ pots

Perfectly sized for weaning and snacking, our NOURISH store & wean™ pots allow you to prepare and store homemade food and snacks all the way through your weaning journey, and beyond

Features

60ml or 120ml sizes available

perfectly sized for weaning and snacks

soft bases and sides to pop out food easily

design to stack and store neatly

leak-proof lids

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

Perfectly sized in 60ml & 120ml portions for weaning and snacking. Our pots allow you to prepare homemade food and snacks and store in the fridge or freezer, ready for use

The soft bases make it easy and quick to remove frozen food from the pot. Simply press and pop into your bowl to defrost in the microwave or defrost and feed directly from the pot

Secure lids are fully leakproof to ensure that food is safely stored and kept fresh ready for serving. The stackable design keeps them stored neatly in the fridge or freezer