Vital Baby NURTURE deluxe bottle brush

Non-scratch bristles, soft sponge and integrated teat brush make the NURTURE deluxe bottle brush the only bottle brush you will ever need Features non-slip handle 2 in 1 bottle and separate teat brush ensures ultimate hygiene while removing milk residue from hard-to-reach areas designed to complement most bottle types and sizes non-scratch bristles and foam sponge teat brush stores neatly and hygienically inside the handle for easy storage durable bristles and soft sponge for thorough 360° cleaning BPA, Latex & Phthalate free With its non-slip textured and soft grip handle, the NURTURE deluxe bottle brush is ideal for holding with wet hands and is super comfortable too. The brush has been specially designed to fit and compliment all NURTURE breast like feeding and silicone feed assist bottles and teats, as well as most other bottles and teat shapes. 2 in 1 bottle and separate teat brush ensures ultimate hygiene while removing milk residue from hard-to-reach areas. Durable nylon bristles and absorbent sponge effortlessly lift dirt from bottles and teats, without causing damage. Teat brush stores neatly and hygienically inside the handle for easy storage Cleaning & Care: After each use, rinse well with clean warm water to remove residue and leave to air dry. Suitable for cold water sterilisation. Included in the pack: 1 x NURTURE deluxe bottle brush