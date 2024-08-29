Vital Baby NOURISH start weaning kit

Our NOURISH start weaning kit is packed with everything you need to embark on your weaning journey

Features

super-soft and shallow spoons for little mouths

bowls & pots for easy serving and storage

super soft silicone bib with built-in mess catcher

free flow cup to encourage sipping

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

Start weaning spoons have super soft, shallow tips and a built-in hygienic foot rest helps to keep the tip off the tabletop.

The scoop™ feeding bowl has scooped sides and channels to capture every drop of food and the lid with integrated spoon cover makes this set perfect for on-the-go weaning.

Store & wean™ pots are perfect for storing homemade foods and snacks, while the soft bases and sides make it easy to remove frozen foods from the pots.

Our mess catcher silicone bib is rollable for travels and fully wipe clean. It’s integrated crumb catcher catches all runaway crumbs and spills.

The free flow cup is ideal for first drinks and helps to teach sipping skills.