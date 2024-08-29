Vital Baby NOURISH silicone grippy mat

Our NOURISH silicone grippy mat is perfect for containing mess and spills and protecting surfaces when your little one starts to wean, all the way through to toddlerhood and beyond

Features

grips to the table or highchair tray to give a perfect baby-led weaning surface

raised edge helps to keep mess and spills contained, simply lift and rinse for super quick clean up

designed to be durable and protect surfaces from scuffs and scratches

made from 100% super-soft, durable silicone

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

Mealtimes can be mess and stress free with the NOURISH silicone grippy mat. Designed to be durable and protect surfaces from scuffs and scratches, our silicone grippy mat is the perfect surface for baby-led weaning. The raised edge helps to keep mess and spills contained, and when they’re finished you can simply lift from the table and rinse it off in the sink!

This grippy mat is ideal for when baby wants to start feeding themselves and for baby-led weaning to help them gain more self-feeding confidence and is available as part of a coordinated toddler feeding essentials range including plates, bowls, pots, cups and more.