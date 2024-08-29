Vital Baby NOURISH silicone suction bowl set

Our NOURISH silicone suction bowl set is perfect for when your little one starts to wean, all the way through to toddlerhood and beyond

Features

super strong suction pad prevents tips, spills, splats and tears at mealtimes

scooped bowl sides and chunky spoon handles help your little one build self-feeding confidence and cutlery skills

shallow spoon bowl made from super-soft silicone is designed to give baby manageable amounts of food

integrated foot avoids contact between the spoon tip and dirty surfaces

made from 100% super-soft, durable silicone

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

Mealtimes can be mess and stress free with the NOURISH silicone suction bowl set. Super strong suction pad helps to prevent tips, spills, splats and tears at mealtimes. Scooped bowl sides help your little one to scoop their food easily and grow self-feeding confidence.

Silicone spoon has a shallow spoon bowl made from super-soft silicone and is designed to give baby manageable amounts of food. Chunky spoon handle is easy for baby to grip, giving them ultimate control and helping them gain cutlery skills.

This bowl and spoon set is ideal for when baby wants to start feeding themselves and for baby-led weaning to help them gain self-feeding confidence and is available as part of a coordinated toddler feeding essentials range including plates, bowls, pots, cups and more.