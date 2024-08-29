NURTURE 2 in 1 combination steriliser

Simple and easy to use, our 2 in 1 combination steriliser has been designed to give you ultimate convenience, killing 99.9% bacteria to keep your baby healthy and happy

Features

quick sterilisation – sterile items in as little as 4 minutes!

keeps contents sterile for up to 24 hours when the lid is kept closed

use as a microwave or cold-water steriliser

large capacity

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

You can choose to sterilise in either the microwave with only water using steam for a chemical free clean or using the cold water method with sterilising solution added. Using these modes will effectively sterilise the contents ready for the next use

Content stays sterile for a full 24 hours when the lid is kept closed for ultimate convenience and reassurance

The large capacity holds 4 wide neck bottles, teats, collars, caps and tongs. Our steriliser is also suitable for standard neck bottles and accessories such as breast pumps, soothers and teethers