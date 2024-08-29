HYGIENE perfectly simple step up stool

Our HYGIENE perfectly simple step up stool has soft-grip areas to give little feet extra stability and a non-slip base that keeps it securely in place - perfect for gaining bathroom independence

Features

everyday basic step up stool for 18m+

soft-grip areas to give little feet stability

non-slip base that ensures it stays firmly in place

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

Our HYGIENE perfectly simple step up stool has soft-grip areas to give little feet extra stability and a non-slip base that keeps it securely in place when in use

The HYGIENE perfectly simple step up stool is available as part of a coordinated bath and hygiene essentials range including baths, top & tail bowls, step up stools, potties and more