Vital Baby NOURISH scoop™ 360° highchair

From first tastes through to toddlerhood, the NOURISH scoop™ 360° highchair is comfy, convenient and versatile Features 360° chair spin for ultimate convenience ergonomic seat for added comfort 2-position adjustable tray is also removable simple single-catch operation to spin the chair 5-point safety harness footrest for added comfort seat and tray are easy to clean dishwasher safe tray BPA, Latex & Phthalate free The NOURISH scoop™ highchair is not only comfy, but also convenient for the home and versatile for your growing baby from first tastes to toddlerhood. 360° spin function makes feeding your little one easy. Position your child facing you when fastening them into the seat using the harness, before simply lifting the catch to spin the seat in any direction of the room. You can twist them to be seated directly in front of you, perfect for bonding during the early phase of weaning or simply turn to face the table when dining with the whole family. After feeding, remove them by twisting them towards you and unfastening the harness. The comfortable, curved seat helps keep your little one upright while they are eating and supports their posture, while the super-soft cushion provides optimal comfort for your baby. To help your growing little one stay comfortable, there’s a built-in footrest and adjustable tray. The tray has 2 adjustable positions to grow with your child. It is also completely removable, so you can position your child at the table to join in with family meals or activities as they get bigger. 5-point harness for additional safety keep your child secure and is adjustable as they grow. Made from hassle free materials - simply wipe clean after feeding or pop the tray into the dishwasher for cleaning.