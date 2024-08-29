Vital Baby HYGIENE perfectly simple bath support

Our HYGIENE perfectly simple bath support is strong and lightweight with integrated suction cups for security. Ergonomic design provides support, comfort and safety during bathtime - perfect for baby’s bathtime

Features

everyday basic bath support for 0m+

strong, lightweight and has integrated suction cups for ultimate security

ergonomic design provides extra support and comfort

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

The HYGIENE perfectly simple bath support is available as part of a coordinated bath and hygiene essentials range including baths, top & tail bowls, step up stools, potties and more