Vital Baby NOURISH scoop™ highchair

From first tastes through to toddlerhood, the NOURISH scoop™ highchair is compact, comfy and tailors to every stage of weaningFeatureperfect for growing up - converts to a handy toddler chair when the time comessimple single-handed operation to adjust the tray3-point safety harnessadjustable footrest for added comforteasy clean seat and traycompact and easy to fold and storedishwasher safe trayBPA, Latex & Phthalate freeThe NOURISH scoop™ highchair is not only compact, but also comfy for baby and super practical for the home.The comfortable curved seat helps keep your little one upright while they are eating and supports their posture, while the super-soft cushion helps to ensure that your baby has a comfy seat. To help your growing little one stay comfortable, the footrest and tray both adjust too.In the press of one button and a single-handed action, the adjustable tray is quickly tilted so you can place your child easily, before securing them in with our 3-point safety harness. After feeding, the entire chair can be wiped down, or the tray can also be put into the dishwasher for ultimate convenience.As your child grows, the legs can be shortened and the tray either kept or removed, making this the perfect solution for a busy home and a head-strong self-feeding toddler.When the chair is not in use, it folds away compactly for ultimate convenience when storing.
