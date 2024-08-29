Vital Baby SPLASH swim rings

Bathtime is a great place to introduce counting skills, colours and to develop key skills like hand eye coordination. Our SPLASH swim rings are here to help, and join in on the bathtime fun!

Features

super bath time fun

encourages imaginative play, while learning!

helps to develop hand to eye co-ordination

aids learning colours and animals

6 water animal squirters with colour-coordinated rings

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

SPLASH swim rings bring the fun to bath times! Bathtime is a great place to introduce counting skills, colours and to develop key skills like hand eye coordination.

Each squirter is perfectly sized for little hands to squeeze and splash to create underwater bubbles. Let their imagination run wild and have splash time fun with their bathtime water animal friends!

The floating swim rings connect together, to gently encourage learning and can aid development as your little one connects each ring and matches each animal squirter by colour.