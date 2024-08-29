Marketplace.
Vital Baby NOURISH power™ suction bowl set

The strongest suction pad – are you ready to put the NOURISH power™ suction bowl to the test? Perfect for early stages of weaning all the way through to when baby wants to start feeding themselves.Less mess at mealtimes are possible with the NOURISH power™ suction bowl.Proven¹ suction power helps prevent tipping, spills and splats! Simply place the pad onto a table or baby’s highchair tray², flip to lock the pad in place and twist on the bowl for less mealtime mess!Scooped sides and specially designed food channels that guide food to the front of the bowl make it easier for your little one to scoop up every drop of food and build self-feeding confidence with cutlery. Complete with leakproof lid with hygienic spoon cover and a chunky feeding spoon, this set is the perfect solution for messy mealtimes wherever you are!The NOURISH power™ suction bowl is perfect for early stages of weaning through to when baby wants to start feeding themselves, and is available as part of a coordinated toddler feeding essentials range including plates, bowls, pots, cups and more.¹when independently tested against other brands of bowls and plates with suction bases, NOURISH power™ suction bowl, was found to have significantly stronger suction power.²suction pad may not perform as well on natural wood or textured synthetic wood, stone or porous surfaces. It is best suited to smooth surfaces.

