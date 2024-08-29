Vital Baby NURTURE breast like feeding bottle 150ml 2pk

Whether you choose to bottle feed or to combine both bottle and breast feeding, the NURTURE breast like feeding bottle is a natural choice for you and your baby Features mimics how mum’s breast moves and flexes flattened teat mimics the natural shape mum’s nipple makes when feeding advanced triple anti-colic valves to reduce air intake silicone is soft and smooth against baby’s delicate face easy latch wide neck makes them easy to clean perfect for combination feeding 100% acceptance guaranteed, or your money back BPA, Latex & Phthalate free WHY ARE THE TEATS FLATTENED? During breastfeeding, mum’s nipple will naturally flatten when in your baby’s mouth. Our NURTURE breast like feeding teats are designed to mimic breastfeeding, which helps to reduce bottle confusion and can make transition between breast and bottle easier WHAT IS THE FLEXZONE™? This is the flexible area around the bottle teat which allows the teat to stretch and flex just like mum’s breast, making it more comfortable and natural feeling for baby to feed Our triple anti-colic valves do all the hard work and help to reduce air intake during feeds to ensure you, and your little one is comforted WHAT IS COLIC? Healthcare Professionals agree that the most common cause of colic in young babies is as a result of digestive or feeding problems, which are directly linked to swallowing air when feeding HOW WILL I KNOW? Intense bouts of crying, when they are otherwise well. Clenching their fists and drawing up their knees to their tummy