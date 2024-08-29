Vital Baby HYGIENE AQUAINT® sanitising water

Suitable for use from birth, HYGIENE AQUAINT® sanitising water is a revolutionary 100% natural, alcohol free cleansing water that kills 99.9% of bacteria in seconds. No rinse. Safe to swallow Features suitable for 0 months + kills 99.9% of bacteria in seconds fragrance and alcohol free 100% natural sanitising water that kills 99.9% of all bacteria no odour or chemical fragrance and leaves no residue dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin - Endorsed by Allergy UK suitable for use on any surface including hands, face and mouth works in seconds with no need to rinse All parents know what it is like when your baby drops their soother or bottle on the floor - you have no way of sanitising it, and nothing else will calm them. Revolutionary and 100% NATURAL, AQUAINT® sanitising water kills 99.9% of bacteria in seconds. Simply spray onto any surface - no need to rinse or wipe. It can even be used directly on baby’s delicate skin! What’s it made from? There’s only 2 ingredients in our sanitising water – water and hypochlorous acid. Hypochlorous acid is naturally produced in our bodies to fight bacteria and germs. It doesn’t have any harmful chemicals, alcohol or fumes and is also frequently used in medical products such as eyedrops. Is it effective at killing bacteria? Yes! AQUAINT® kills 99.9% of bacteria in seconds with no need to rinse. One of the many advantages of using hypochlorous acid is that it’s highly active against bacteria. Is it safe? Absolutely. The ingredients are perfectly safe for human contact, including when used on surfaces, hands, faces and mouths. It’s also safe to swallow, even from birth! Our sanitising water has been dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin, and is also approved by Allergy UK as an allergy friendly product. What else can I use it on? Anything! Spray on soothers, bottles, hands, faces, food & more for effective sanitisation on the go! Simply spray onto any surface and it is sanitised! There is no need to rinse or wipe, and it can be used on any surface and even on baby's skin. It can be safely used on the body (from birth). Can be sprayed on cutlery, toys, fruits and all objects that come into contact with baby's mouth.

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Hypochlorous Acid

Net Contents

50ml ℮