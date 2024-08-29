Marketplace.
Vital Baby HYGIENE odour-trap™ nappy disposal system
Trapping all the bad smells, germs and bacteria that come with a dirty nappy, our HYGIENE odour-trap™ nappy disposal system is the perfect nursery companionFeaturesno more expensive cassettes – compatible with any bag!suitable for use with disposable and reusable nappiespatented seal gives unbeatable odour protectiontraps odours, bacteria & germssimple, one handed operation – drop, flip & returnmade from sturdy materials for easy cleaningBPA, Latex & Phthalate freeNO REFILLS REQUIREDSay goodbye to carrier bag mountain! Any plastic bag is compatible with the odour-trap™ nappy disposal system, whether they be thick or thin, big or small.ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLYThe future of our planet is a concern for us all. As our nappy disposal system doesn’t tightly wrap used nappies up in individual plastic loops, it’s perfect for used with both disposable and reusable nappies.HYGIENICThe HYGIENE odour-trap™ nappy disposal system helps to lock in odour and bacteria caused by dirty nappies. The unique and patented seal prevents any bad aromas from escaping into your baby’s nursery and home, offering unbeatable odour protection.EASY TO USE AND MAINTAINSo simple to assemble, empty and clean - it’s the convenient and easy way to dispose of dirty nappies. Unlike other nappy disposal systems, you don’t need any refills or cassettes, or even specially sized bags. The system will hold up to 25 size 1 nappies, saving you the hassle of buying refills and multiple trips to the bin.
compatible with any bagpatented sealtraps odour, bacteria and germsone handle operationsturdyeasy cleanBPA, Latex & Phthalate free

