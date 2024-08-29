Vital Baby HYGIENE odour-trap™ nappy disposal system

Trapping all the bad smells, germs and bacteria that come with a dirty nappy, our HYGIENE odour-trap™ nappy disposal system is the perfect nursery companion

Features

no more expensive cassettes – compatible with any bag!

suitable for use with disposable and reusable nappies

patented seal gives unbeatable odour protection

traps odours, bacteria & germs

simple, one handed operation – drop, flip & return

made from sturdy materials for easy cleaning

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

NO REFILLS REQUIRED

Say goodbye to carrier bag mountain! Any plastic bag is compatible with the odour-trap™ nappy disposal system, whether they be thick or thin, big or small.

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

The future of our planet is a concern for us all. As our nappy disposal system doesn’t tightly wrap used nappies up in individual plastic loops, it’s perfect for used with both disposable and reusable nappies.

HYGIENIC

The HYGIENE odour-trap™ nappy disposal system helps to lock in odour and bacteria caused by dirty nappies. The unique and patented seal prevents any bad aromas from escaping into your baby’s nursery and home, offering unbeatable odour protection.

EASY TO USE AND MAINTAIN

So simple to assemble, empty and clean - it’s the convenient and easy way to dispose of dirty nappies. Unlike other nappy disposal systems, you don’t need any refills or cassettes, or even specially sized bags. The system will hold up to 25 size 1 nappies, saving you the hassle of buying refills and multiple trips to the bin.