Vital Baby NOURISH prep & wean™

Steam cook and blend healthy homemade meals quickly for your little one with our NOURISH prep & wean™ Features 3 modes – sterilise, steam cook and blend perfect for batch cooking and feeding later 5 blending modes allow you to tailor consistency of food to your child’s stage of weaning – from smooth purees to chunkier textures 2-tier steaming system allows you to cook multiple foods with different cooking times all at once suitable for use with fruit, vegetables, meat and fish BPA, Latex & Phthalate free Steam cook and blend healthy homemade meals quickly for your little one with our NOURISH prep & wean™. Simple and easy to use, the prep & wean™ has 3 different functions and a large 900ml jug capacity to help you through every step of weaning – sterilising, steaming and blending; Steam mode - cook food efficiently and effortlessly, while also preserving as many vitamins and nutrients as possible. It’s 2 tier design gives you the option to cook 2 separate foods at the same time – great for steaming different foods that have varying cooking times. Blend mode - blades that never lose their sharpness can blend all types of food! The 5 different blending settings allow you to create a range of textures to suit all stages of weaning – from first tastes to big kid meals and beyond. Effortlessly creating smooth purees for early weaning, then chunky textures as your baby develops, while also allowing you to incorporate the nutrients-filled residual water from steaming. Sterilising mode - The effective release of steam means that the prep & wean™ can also be used as a super-quick steriliser for a single bottle, or accessories, proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 8 minutes!