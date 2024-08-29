Vital Baby SOOTHE fishy friends teethers

Waterfilled for comfort when teething and can be cooled in the fridge to soothe sore gums, our SOOTHE fishy friends teethers are perfectly shaped and sized for little hands and mouths Features can be stored in the fridge for ultra-cooling comfort dual surface, textured areas for maximum soothing results can be safely used with teething gels fish shape is easy for baby to grip BPA, Latex & Phthalate free Specially designed to soothe and cool baby’s sore gums during teething, the SOOTHE fishy friends teethers are the perfect size and shape for little hands and mouths The fish shape is easy for developing babies to grasp and helps them reach all the sensitive areas. Each fish has both smooth and raised textured areas for maximum soothing results and can also be stored in the fridge ultra-cooling comfort and pain relief for your little one. The SOOTHE fishy friends teethers can be safely used with teething gels providing ultra-cooling comfort and pain relief for your little one