Vegetable Chopper Vegetable Slicer 14 in 1 Vegetable Chopper

This 11-in-1 Vegetable Chopper is a versatile and efficient kitchen tool, designed to simplify meal preparation by offering various functions for cutting, chopping, slicing, and grinding. Here's a detailed overview:

Key Features:

Excellent Material: The chopper's blade is made of 420-grade hardened stainless steel, ensuring durability, rust-proofing, and sharpness for handling tough vegetables and fruits.

Premium Kitchen Accessory: With multiple cutting and chopping options, this tool is a perfect gadget for home cooking, making food prep faster and easier.

Easy to Clean: The removable blade makes cleaning simple. Use the included brush and claw to remove food residue. The chopper is also BPA-free for safety.

Time-Saving: This multifunctional chopper cuts down on prep time, making it easier to prepare meals by handling various ingredients like onions, potatoes, and garlic efficiently.

Versatile Use: Suitable for chopping and slicing vegetables and fruits such as potatoes, onions, carrots, and garlic.

Product Specifications:

Material: ABS + 420 stainless steel

Size: 33 x 12 x 12 cm (12.87 x 4.68 x 4.68 inches)

Color Options: Grey, green, white, pink, blue

Package Includes:

1 x 11-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

This kitchen gadget is both practical and user-friendly, helping you speed up your cooking processes while offering durability and easy maintenance.