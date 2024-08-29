Marketplace.
10L/Day Smart Dehumidifier for Home & Office Clothes Dryer Mode, Low Power Consumption

10L/Day Smart Dehumidifier for Home & Office Clothes Dryer Mode, Low Power Consumption

10L/Day Smart Dehumidifier for Home & Office Clothes Dryer Mode, Low Power Consumption

Suitable for spaces up to 15m2. With a easy steer castor wheels and a 2.5L water reservoir this dehumidifier is fully portable and can remove moisture from the air at a rate of 10L/day. Equipped with digital display, 3 speed settings, easy clean filter and automatic shut off when reservoir is full. Ideal for use in your home, attic, garage, shed, office campervan or caravan.

Fully portable with easy steer castor wheels.

  • Suitable for room size up to 15m².
  • 10 L moisture extracted per day, dependent on settings.
  • 2.5 L water tank.
  • Weight with an empty water tank 9.8kg.
  • Auto shut-off.
  • 3 speed settings.
  • Washable filter.
  • 1.5m cord length.
  • 205 watts.
  • 46 decibels.
  • Size H50.9, W28.8, D19.8cm.
  • Mounted on castors for easy movement.
  • Manufacturer’s 1 year guarantee.

