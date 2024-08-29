10L/Day Smart Dehumidifier for Home & Office Clothes Dryer Mode, Low Power Consumption

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Suitable for spaces up to 15m2. With a easy steer castor wheels and a 2.5L water reservoir this dehumidifier is fully portable and can remove moisture from the air at a rate of 10L/day. Equipped with digital display, 3 speed settings, easy clean filter and automatic shut off when reservoir is full. Ideal for use in your home, attic, garage, shed, office campervan or caravan.

