Multi-Functional Sit-Up Dumbbell Flat Sit Up Weight Lifting Bench Adjustable Gym

Elevate your workout routine with this versatile Sit-up and Dumbbell Bench, designed to target multiple muscle groups and offer a comprehensive fitness solution. Developed by our research team, this gym-grade equipment features a sturdy frame and adjustable settings to cater to a wide range of exercises. Ideal for both home gyms and commercial fitness spaces, it ensures a comfortable and effective workout experience.Features:Multi-Functional Bench: Designed for a variety of exercises including hyper-extension, side bends, sit-ups, reverse crunches, dumbbell rows, and dumbbell presses. Targets major muscle groups such as abs, back, chest, glutes, hamstrings, and core.Durable Construction: Built with high-quality steel and a scratch-resistant powder-coated finish to withstand intense workouts and ensure long-lasting durability.Humanization Design: Equipped with ample padding and two-foam leg holders for enhanced comfort and convenience during exercises.Fully Adjustable Comfort: Features an adjustable elbow bracket with three height options (spacing between holes: 3.5 cm) and a back tilt angle that adjusts in five positions (100°, 120°, 135°, 160°, 180°) to meet diverse workout needs.Note: Picture is for illustration purposes only.This bench is an excellent addition to your home gym, providing the versatility and durability needed to achieve a complete workout.

