Blood Pressure Monitor BP Automatic Digital Voice Large Cuff Upper Arm Portable

This digital blood pressure monitor utilizes the oscillometric method to accurately measure systolic pressure, diastolic pressure, and pulse rate simultaneously. The digital display makes reading your results easy, while its automatic operation and portability make it an ideal choice for home use or travel. It’s a thoughtful gift for loved ones and a reliable health monitoring tool.Item FeaturesHigh Quality: Fully automatic upper arm style digital blood pressure monitor.Measurement Method: Uses oscillometric technique to measure systolic pressure, diastolic pressure, and pulse rate simultaneously.Display: LCD screen for easy reading of measurement results.Automatic Inflation: The cuff inflates automatically at the press of a button.Memory Function: Stores up to 180 readings (2 x 90 sets).Accuracy: Advanced technique ensures high accuracy.Power Source: Operates on four AAA batteries (not included), easy to replace.Includes: Adjustable arm cuff and carrying case for safe storage and portability.Product SpecificationsMaterial: PlasticDisplay: LCD digital displayMeasuring Principle: Oscillometric methodMeasuring Localization: Upper armMeasuring Accuracy:Pressure: ±3mmHgPulse: ±5% of readingResolution: 1mmHg (0.1kPa)Measuring Range:Pressure: 0 to 280mmHgPulse: 40 to 199 pulses/minMemory Function: 2 x 90 sets memory of measurement valuesInflation: Automatic by micro air pumpDeflation: Active electronic control valvePower Source: 4 x AAA batteries (not included)Automatic Power Off: About 3 minutesOperating Environment:Temperature: 5℃~40℃Humidity: 15%~85%RHAir Pressure: 86kPa~106kPaStorage Environment:Temperature: -20℃~55℃Humidity: 10%~85%RHAccessories: Cuff band, User manual

