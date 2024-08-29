Blood Pressure Monitor BP Automatic Digital Voice Large Cuff Upper Arm Portable

This digital blood pressure monitor utilizes the oscillometric method to accurately measure systolic pressure, diastolic pressure, and pulse rate simultaneously. The digital display makes reading your results easy, while its automatic operation and portability make it an ideal choice for home use or travel. It’s a thoughtful gift for loved ones and a reliable health monitoring tool. Item Features High Quality: Fully automatic upper arm style digital blood pressure monitor. Measurement Method: Uses oscillometric technique to measure systolic pressure, diastolic pressure, and pulse rate simultaneously. Display: LCD screen for easy reading of measurement results. Automatic Inflation: The cuff inflates automatically at the press of a button. Memory Function: Stores up to 180 readings (2 x 90 sets). Accuracy: Advanced technique ensures high accuracy. Power Source: Operates on four AAA batteries (not included), easy to replace. Includes: Adjustable arm cuff and carrying case for safe storage and portability. Product Specifications Material: Plastic Display: LCD digital display Measuring Principle: Oscillometric method Measuring Localization: Upper arm Measuring Accuracy: Pressure: ±3mmHg Pulse: ±5% of reading Resolution: 1mmHg (0.1kPa) Measuring Range: Pressure: 0 to 280mmHg Pulse: 40 to 199 pulses/min Memory Function: 2 x 90 sets memory of measurement values Inflation: Automatic by micro air pump Deflation: Active electronic control valve Power Source: 4 x AAA batteries (not included) Automatic Power Off: About 3 minutes Operating Environment: Temperature: 5℃~40℃ Humidity: 15%~85%RH Air Pressure: 86kPa~106kPa Storage Environment: Temperature: -20℃~55℃ Humidity: 10%~85%RH Accessories: Cuff band, User manual