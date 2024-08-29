8L mini desktop tabletop fridge for caravan bedroom workshop light up mirror
Keep Your Skin Care Products Being Fresh –
Inside dimensions : 5.71”L * 6.1”W * 9.5”H, 8 litres capacity.
Comes with a removable shelf and placement tool, you can place various bottles and jars of skin care products as well as face masks or medicines.
Makeup Mirror with Smart Touch Control – It’s not just a fridge, it’s your exclusive make-up mirror.
Equipped with LED light with 3 brightness adjustments and sensitive touch switch control, easy to use for make-up.
Cooler or Warmer Meets a Varity of Needs – Easy to switch functions of cooling or warming, it can refrigerate to 20℃ below ambient temperature or warm up to maximum temperature of 65℃, you can use it for different needs all the year round.
Use It at Home or Bring It Out for Events – Comes with 2 plugs – regular household plug and 12V car plug, you can use it at home or bring it to various makeup working scenes. With noise below 28db while working, it will not bother you while rest.
Say No to Freon for Environmental Protection – Equipped with advanced electronic intelligent semiconductor chip which is freon – free, eco-friendly and safe.
|Number of Shelves
|NA
|Type
|Makeup/cosmetic fridge
|Energy Efficiency Class
|B
|Reversible door
|No
|Power options
|NA
|Capacity (Litre)
|8L
|Material
|NA

