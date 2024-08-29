Pair of Bar Stools Modern Breakfast Bar Kitchen Barstool

Adjustable Gas Lift: Easily adjust the seat height from counter to pub level. The gas lift is SGS certified. Note: Product dimensions are hand-measured and may vary by 2-5 cm from actual measurements.

Construction:

Padded Seat: Faux leather upholstery for a comfortable sitting experience.

360-Degree Swivel: Provides flexibility and ease of movement.

Floor Protection: Embedded rubber ring on the base to prevent floor damage.

Sturdy Base: Chrome-tone tubular metal base with an integrated footrest and weighted pedestal for maximum stability.

Design: Modern and high-quality design ensures an excellent and comfortable seating experience.

Multifunction Use: Ideal for kitchen islands, bars, counters, and more. Easy height adjustment with one hand. Assembly required; tools included in the package.

Customer Service:

Return and Refund Policy: Returns and refunds are available within 30 days for quality issues (original packaging required).

Warranty: Free parts provided during the guarantee period. Contact professional customer service for any product-related queries.

Notes:

Gas Lift Assembly: Remove the small cap on the gas lift before assembly.

Measurements: The dimensions provided are approximate and may differ slightly from the actual product.

Color Variations: Pictures may vary in color due to lighting and angles.

Support: Our service team is ready to assist you. Contact us for any help needed.

Specifications:

Seat Dimension: 43 cm W x 40 cm D x 33 cm H

Backrest Dimension: 43 cm W x 35 cm H

Cushion Thickness: 7 cm

Adjustable Height: 55-76 cm

Chrome Disc Base Diameter: 40 cm

Material: Sponge, PU Leather, Steel

Weight Capacity: 120 kg