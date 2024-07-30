Marketplace.
Hisense 65" QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - 65E7KQTUK-PRO

Hisense 65" QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - 65E7KQTUK-PRO
With its stunning QLED display, advanced features, and dedicated game mode, this TV delivers immersive gameplay and vibrant visuals that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The 65E7KQTUK-PRO features a mesmerizing QLED display that brings games to life with exceptional clarity and vivid colors. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with remarkable color accuracy, deep blacks, and smooth motion, all in breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution. Every detail pops on the screen, giving you a competitive edge. Experience the dedicated Game Mode of the 65E7KQTUK-PRO, optimized to enhance your gaming performance. Enjoy reduced input lag, fast response times, and a smooth gaming experience. Immerse yourself in the action without any distractions, thanks to the precise and responsive gameplay this TV offers. Navigate through your favorite gaming consoles and settings effortlessly with the intuitive interface and user-friendly remote control.

