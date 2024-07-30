Marketplace.
image 1 of Smeg Retro Design Drip Filter Coffee Machine - DCF02WHUK
image 1 of Smeg Retro Design Drip Filter Coffee Machine - DCF02WHUKimage 2 of Smeg Retro Design Drip Filter Coffee Machine - DCF02WHUKimage 3 of Smeg Retro Design Drip Filter Coffee Machine - DCF02WHUKimage 4 of Smeg Retro Design Drip Filter Coffee Machine - DCF02WHUK

Smeg Retro Design Drip Filter Coffee Machine - DCF02WHUK

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£161.00

£161.00/each

Smeg Retro Design Drip Filter Coffee Machine - DCF02WHUK
Enjoy the Smeg DCF02 Retro 50s Design Drip Filter Coffee Machine and experience the perfect cup of coffee from the comfort of your own home. With its iconic retro design and 10-cup capacity, this coffee machine combines style and functionality. The advanced drip filter technology ensures a smooth and delicious brew every time. The user-friendly interface allows you to easily select your preferred coffee strength and adjust the brewing temperature. Wake up to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee with the programmable timer feature. Plus, the keep warm function keeps your coffee hot for longer. Start your day right with the Smeg DCF02 Coffee Machine.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here