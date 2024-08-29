Hisense 32" Smart HD Ready HDR LED - TV 32A4KTUK

A smart tv that offers a vivid picture and a great sound enjoyment with DTS Virtual:X. Adopting VIDAA U5 Smart OS, it offers the most compelling way to watch your favorite content and simplify your content search with a unibody. Perfect for boxset bingeing in the bedroom or for the kids playroom, the Hisense A4G features an intuitive and customisable VIDAA U5 Smart TV OS for quicker access to your favourite entertainment from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube Freeview Play and more. A metal unibody design offers a near bezel-less frame for sleeker styling. Take your viewing to the next level with Full HD and thanks to Smooth Motion MEMC technology ensure judder and lag free viewing. Watch the action unfold seamlessly with Sport mode. Blur and screen lag is reduced, clarity is enhanced, giving you a smooth picture and fluid action. You can also boost your chances of winning with Game mode, designed for fast-paced action or sports games, reduced lag ensures quicker reaction times can be replicated onscreen. Welcome to VIDAA U5, the latest Smart TV OS from Hisense. Personalised, intuitive and smart, switch effortlessly between all of your favourite entertainment and built-in apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Freeview Play. Stream Disney+ on your Hisense TV and discover the best stories from Disney+, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic in one place. With 500+ movies and 300+ TV shows, from timeless classics to new originals, Disney+ has something for everyone.