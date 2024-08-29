Hisense 32" Smart HD Ready HDR LED - TV 32A4KTUK
|Energy Efficiency Class
|F
|Screen Size
|32 inches
|Screen Technology
|LED
|Vesa Wall Mount Supported
|Yes
|Audio Power(Watts)
|12
|Smart TV Apps
|Yes
|Tuner Type
|Freeview HD
|Picture and Contrast Enhancement
|N/A
|Smart Platform
|Yes
|Wall-mountable
|Yes
|Number of Speakers
|2
|HDMI Version
|1.4
|Number of HDMI Ports
|2
|Wi-Fi Enabled
|Yes
|Ethernet Port
|Yes
|Total USB Ports
|2
|Voice Control
|N/A
|Sound Enhancements
|n/a
|Resolution
|SD
