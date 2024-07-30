LG 32" Full 1080p HD Active HDR LED Smart TV - 32LQ63006LA

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

LG 32LQ63006LA 32 inch LG Smart TV Sharp Full HD viewing with intelligent processor for a vibrant picture Immersive sound quality with AI Sound webOS smart platform with Freeview Play, Netflix, Disney+ and more Superb movie experience with HDR Enhance your gaming experience with built in Game Optimiser A New Level of HD LG's Full HD TVs display richer colour, displaying your favourite content more vividly and naturally. Alpha 5 Gen 5 AI Processor Boost your viewing experience Alpha 5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances LG Full HD TV to provide you with an immersive experience. ThinQ AI Smart beyond what you think From voice control to personalised content, ThinQ AI makes LG Full HD TV a smarter experience. Smart beyond what you think

