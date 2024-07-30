Hisense 65" QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - 65E7KQTUK

With its stunning picture quality, smart features, and sleek design, this TV brings your favourite movies, shows, and games to life like never before. The 65E7KQTUK boasts a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals with exceptional detail and clarity. Immerse yourself in a world of lifelike colours and stunning contrast, enhancing your viewing experience to a whole new level. Experience the power of smart technology with the built-in smart features of the 65E7KQTUK. Access popular streaming apps, browse the internet, and enjoy a wide range of content right from your TV. Stay connected with friends and family through social media, catch up on the latest shows, and discover new entertainment options, all with just a few clicks of a button. The 65E7KQTUK is designed with convenience in mind. The intuitive interface and user-friendly remote control make navigating through your favourite apps and settings effortless.