LG 65 inch 4K LED Smart TV - 65UT91006LA

Step into the future of entertainment with 4K Ultra HD! Offering four times the resolution of traditional HD, this cutting-edge technology brings your favourite content to life with remarkable clarity and detail. From blockbuster movies to immersive gaming experiences, 4K Ultra HD delivers stunning visuals that will captivate your senses. Say goodbye to blurry images and hello to crystal-clear picture quality that's truly breathtaking. So why settle for less when you can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience? Immerse yourself in the LG Smart webOS Platform, an intuitive smart system offering premium streaming services like Freeview Play, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney, and more. Easily navigate through a vast array of content with seamless browsing and searching capabilities. With AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, effortlessly mirror content from your smartphone to the TV. Control the smart platform effortlessly with the LG Magic Remote or hands-free voice control. Plus, with LG's webOS Renew programme, enjoy seamless upgrades to ensure your TV stays current with the latest features. Elevate your entertainment with LG TV's and access a world of content right at your fingertips. Experience sophistication in design with our super slim TV complemented by a stylish stand, designed to elevate any room decor. Whether mounted on the wall or placed on furniture, its sleek profile adds a touch of elegance to your space. The specially designed stand offers flexibility, allowing for seamless integration of a soundbar, ensuring both aesthetics and functionality are perfectly balanced.