LG 75" 4K QNED Smart TV - 75QNED87T6B

LG QNED features Quantum Dot NanoCell colour technology, a ground-breaking innovation that delivers content that is bursting with richer and more accurate colours, with 100% colour volume displaying delicate differences in tone and colour spectrum never seen before in LCD TVs. LG QNED87T features the new a8 AI Processor, the brain of the TV. This intelligent processor uses some of the advanced technology found in our top OLED TVs, to ensure premium picture and sound quality, through AI Super Upscaling for sharp pictures, and AI Sound Pro for immersive audio. LG's smart platform which hosts a huge variety of the best streaming services including Freeview Play, NOW, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and much more - while making browsing and searching for what to watch completely hassle-free. If you want to enjoy content mirrored from your smartphone you can do so easily with support for AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.