LG 50" QNED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - 50QNED80T6A

Experience the cutting-edge LG QNED with Quantum Dot NanoCell colour technology, setting new standards for colour accuracy and richness. This ground-breaking innovation delivers content bursting with vivid, true-to-life colours, boasting 100 colour volume to showcase delicate differences in tone and colour spectrum never seen in LED TVs. Immerse yourself in a visual feast where every detail pops with unparalleled clarity and vibrancy, redefining your viewing experience and bringing your favourite content to life like never before. Experience optimized picture and sound with LG's smart a5 AI Processor, the TV's intelligent core. Enjoy features like 4K Upscaling for crisp images and AI Brightness Control, which dynamically adjusts brightness based on ambient light for optimal viewing. Additionally, AI Sound Pro enhances stereo sound, transforming it into an immersive virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound experience. Immerse yourself in the LG Smart webOS Platform, an intuitive smart system offering premium streaming services like Freeview Play, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney, and more. Easily navigate through a vast array of content with seamless browsing and searching capabilities. With AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, effortlessly mirror content from your smartphone to the TV. Control the smart platform effortlessly with the LG Magic Remote or hands-free voice control. Plus, with LG's webOS Renew programme, enjoy seamless upgrades to ensure your TV stays current with the latest features. Elevate your entertainment with LG TV's and access a world of content right at your fingertips.