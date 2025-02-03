Marketplace.
LG 77 inch OLED 4K Smart TV - OLED77B46LA

LG self-lit OLED is the pinnacle of TV technology. All of the screen's pixels are self-lit allowing for perfect contrast, 100% colour accuracy and volume, and the sharpest pixel-perfect details, creating an astonishing viewing experience. LG OLED enables uncompromised picture quality at any viewing angle so everyone in the room can enjoy the same stunning images regardless of where they sit. LG OLED B4 features the new a8 AI Processor, the brain of the TV. This intelligent processor intuitively ensures optimised picture and sound quality and delivers image enhancement through AI Super Upscaling. It will also upscale audio for a more cinematic experience. LG OLED B4 features webOS, LG's smart platform which hosts a huge variety of the best streaming services including Freeview Play, NOW, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and much more - while making browsing and searching for what to watch completely hassle-free. If you want to enjoy content mirrored from your smartphone you can do so easily with support for AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. The smart platform is controlled with the LG Magic Remote, and voice control is also supported for the ultimate convenience.
