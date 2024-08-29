LG 65 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED65C44LA

Discover the pinnacle of TV technology with LG SELF-LIT OLED evo. Each pixel on the screen is self-lit, resulting in perfect contrast, 100% colour accuracy and volume, and pixel-perfect details. Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with unrivalled picture quality that showcases the sharpest details and vibrant colours. LG OLED ensures uncompromised picture quality Introducing the advanced 9 processor, featuring the super-intelligent 9 AI Processor: the powerhouse behind the TV. This cutting-edge processor harnesses the advanced technology found in our top OLED TVs, delivering premium picture and sound quality. With AI Super Upscaling, enjoy sharp, detailed pictures, while AI Sound Pro ensures immersive audio for an unparalleled entertainment experience. Let the 9 processor optimise every aspect of your viewing experience, bringing your favourite content to life with stunning clarity and lifelike sound. Immerse yourself in the LG Smart webOS Platform, an intuitive smart system offering premium streaming services like Freeview Play, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney, and more. Easily navigate through a vast array of content with seamless browsing and searching capabilities. With AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, effortlessly mirror content from your smartphone to the TV. Control the smart platform effortlessly with the LG Magic Remote or hands-free voice control. Plus, with LG's webOS Renew programme, enjoy seamless upgrades to ensure your TV stays current with the latest features. Elevate your entertainment with LG TV's and access a world of content right at your fingertips.