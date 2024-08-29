Marketplace.
image 1 of LG 65 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED65B46LA
image 1 of LG 65 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED65B46LAimage 2 of LG 65 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED65B46LAimage 3 of LG 65 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED65B46LAimage 4 of LG 65 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED65B46LAimage 5 of LG 65 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED65B46LA

LG 65 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED65B46LA

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes TV And Audio Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost
Product data sheet

£1,545.00

£1,545.00/each

LG 65 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED65B46LA
Step into the future of entertainment with 4K Ultra HD! Offering four times the resolution of traditional HD, this cutting-edge technology brings your favourite content to life with remarkable clarity and detail. From blockbuster movies to immersive gaming experiences, 4K Ultra HD delivers stunning visuals that will captivate your senses. Say goodbye to blurry images and hello to crystal-clear picture quality that's truly breathtaking. So why settle for less when you can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience? Experience cutting-edge design where exceptional technology and incredible viewing experiences are expertly housed within an ultra-thin and lightweight frame. The LG TV seamlessly merges into any space in your home, exuding elegance and style. Experience the pinnacle of TV technology with LG SELF-LIT OLED technology. Unlike traditional TVs, LG OLEDs feature self-lit pixels that deliver perfect contrast, 100% colour accuracy and volume, and incredibly sharp details, resulting in an astonishing viewing experience. With LG OLED, enjoy uncompromised picture quality from any angle, ensuring everyone in the room can indulge in the same stunning images, regardless of their seating position.

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here