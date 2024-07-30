LG 55" 4K Ultra HD OLED HDR Smart TV - OLED55G36LA

The LG OLED55G36LA is a top-of-the-line television that boasts a stunning 55-inch OLED display. The OLED panel provides incredibly vivid and accurate colours with deep blacks and bright whites, creating a mesmerizing viewing experience. Additionally, the TV supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, two of the most popular high dynamic range (HDR) formats available, which enable the TV to display a wider range of brightness and contrast levels, resulting in more lifelike and immersive content. The TV also comes equipped with LG's advanced a9 Gen4 AI Processor, which is designed to enhance image quality in real-time, resulting in stunningly realistic images with improved detail, contrast, and colour accuracy. This processor also helps to reduce noise and motion blur, making it an excellent choice for watching fast-paced sports or action movies. In terms of sound, the OLED55G36LA features an integrated 2.2 channel speaker system with a total output of 40 watts. This sound system includes a built-in subwoofer for deep, powerful bass, and supports Dolby Atmos, a surround sound format that creates a more immersive audio experience by placing sounds in specific locations around the viewer. Finally, the TV is equipped with LG's webOS smart TV platform, which provides access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and many more. The TV also supports voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making it easy to control the TV using voice commands. Overall, the OLED55G36LA is an exceptional TV with top-of-the-line picture and sound quality, advanced processing capabilities, and a wide range of smart features that make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a premium viewing experience.