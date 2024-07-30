LG 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV HDR - OLED55G45LW

Experience the pinnacle of TV technology with LG SELF-LIT OLED technology. Unlike traditional TVs, LG OLEDs feature self-lit pixels that deliver perfect contrast, 100% colour accuracy and volume, and incredibly sharp details, resulting in an astonishing viewing experience. With LG OLED, enjoy uncompromised picture quality from any angle, ensuring everyone in the room can indulge in the same stunning images, regardless of their seating position. Immerse yourself in the LG OLED Smart webOS Platform, an intuitive smart system offering premium streaming services like Freeview Play, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney, and more. Easily navigate through a vast array of content with seamless browsing and searching capabilities. With AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, effortlessly mirror content from your smartphone to the TV. Control the smart platform effortlessly with the LG Magic Remote or hands-free voice control. Plus, with LG's webOS Renew programme, enjoy seamless upgrades to ensure your TV stays current with the latest features. Elevate your entertainment with LG OLED and access a world of content right at your fingertips.