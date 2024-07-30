Philips 65" Xtra 4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV - 65PML9009-12

Unveiling the Philips Xtra 65PML9009 4K Series QD MiniLED Ambilight TV, a groundbreaking entertainment hub that combines cutting-edge technology with a seamless viewing experience ready to capture your attention. Experience gaming like never before with Auto Low Latency Mode. This innovative feature automatically optimises the TV's latency settings, ensuring a lag-free and uninterrupted gaming session. Seamlessly switch between gaming, karaoke, video conferencing, and more, with ALLM adapting to your source's requirements for the ultimate experience. Navigate effortlessly through a world of entertainment with the new Philips Titan OS Smart TV platform. Find your favourite shows, explore new content, and receive personalised recommendations - all from the convenience of the home screen. The intuitive interface makes it quick and easy to discover and enjoy your preferred genres and streaming services. Its never been so easy. Powered by the Philips P5 engine, the Perfect Picture Engine delivers a stunning visual experience. Enjoy enhanced depth, vivid colours, natural skin tones, and crisp contrast. Every detail is meticulously displayed, and motion is flawlessly smooth, ensuring that your content looks as brilliant as it was intended. So why not Transform your living room into a cinematic haven with the Philips Xtra 65PML9009-12 4K Series QD MiniLED Ambilight TV. Upgrade to a new era of home viewing with Philips Xtra.