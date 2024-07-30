Philips 32" Full 1080 HD Smart Ambilight TV - 32PFS6908-05

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Immerse yourself in a world of vivid entertainment with the Philips 32PFS6908-05 Full HD Smart Ambilight TV. Its stunning Full 1080p resolution ensures crystal-clear visuals, while Ambilight technology extends the on-screen action onto your living room walls, creating a truly immersive viewing experience. With Dolby Atmos, you'll feel every sound come to life, enveloping you in cinematic audio quality. The Smart TV functionality allows you to stream your favourite content effortlessly, whether it's movies, series, or online videos. Plus, its sleek design complements any room. Upgrade your home entertainment and enjoy personalized, high-quality viewing with the Philips 32PFS6908-05. It's not just a TV; it's a gateway to a world of entertainment tailored to you.

Immerse yourself in a world of vivid entertainment with the Philips 32PFS6908-05 Full HD Smart Ambilight TV. Its stunning Full 1080p resolution ensures crystal-clear visuals, while Ambilight technology extends the on-screen action onto your living room walls, creating a truly immersive viewing experience. With Dolby Atmos, you'll feel every sound come to life, enveloping you in cinematic audio quality. The Smart TV functionality allows you to stream your favourite content effortlessly, whether it's movies, series, or online videos. Plus, its sleek design complements any room. Upgrade your home entertainment and enjoy personalized, high-quality viewing with the Philips 32PFS6908-05. It's not just a TV; it's a gateway to a world of entertainment tailored to you.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.