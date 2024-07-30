Metz 55" DLED UHD HDR 4K Roku TV - 55MRD6000YUK

Experience the next level of entertainment with the Metz 55MRD6000YUK 55 Inch UHD 4K Roku TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with its impressive UHD 4K resolution, delivering exceptional clarity and detail for a cinematic viewing experience in the comfort of your home. Powered by Roku OS, this smart TV offers a user-friendly interface, giving you access to a world of streaming services, apps, and channels with ease. The 50Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and lifelike motion, making it perfect for action-packed movies and sports. The DVB-T/T2 Digital Terrestrial tuner provides a wide range of digital channels for endless entertainment options. Enjoy rich and immersive audio with Dolby Audio technology, enhancing the sound quality of your favorite content. The Timeshift USB feature allows you to pause, rewind, and record live TV, putting you in control of your viewing experience. Elevate your home entertainment setup with the Metz 55MRD6000YUK, a combination of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and the convenience of Roku functionality. Upgrade your viewing experience and enjoy the best in 4K entertainment.