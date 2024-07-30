Marketplace.
image 1 of Metz 50" DLED UHD 4K HDR Roku TV - 50MRD6000YUK
image 1 of Metz 50" DLED UHD 4K HDR Roku TV - 50MRD6000YUKimage 2 of Metz 50" DLED UHD 4K HDR Roku TV - 50MRD6000YUKimage 3 of Metz 50" DLED UHD 4K HDR Roku TV - 50MRD6000YUKimage 4 of Metz 50" DLED UHD 4K HDR Roku TV - 50MRD6000YUKimage 5 of Metz 50" DLED UHD 4K HDR Roku TV - 50MRD6000YUK

Metz 50" DLED UHD 4K HDR Roku TV - 50MRD6000YUK

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost
Product data sheet

£299.00

£299.00/each

Metz 50" DLED UHD 4K HDR Roku TV - 50MRD6000YUK
Experience the next level of entertainment with the Metz 50MRD6000YUK 50 Inch UHD 4K Roku TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with its impressive UHD 4K resolution, delivering exceptional clarity and detail for a cinematic viewing experience in the comfort of your home. Powered by Roku OS, this smart TV offers a user-friendly interface, giving you access to a world of streaming services, apps, and channels with ease. The 50Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and lifelike motion, making it perfect for action-packed movies and sports. The DVB-T/T2 Digital Terrestrial tuner provides a wide range of digital channels for endless entertainment options. Enjoy rich and immersive audio with Dolby Audio technology, enhancing the sound quality of your favorite content. The Timeshift USB feature allows you to pause, rewind, and record live TV, putting you in control of your viewing experience. Elevate your home entertainment setup with the Metz 50MRD6000YUK, a combination of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and the convenience of Roku functionality. Upgrade your viewing experience and enjoy the best in 4K entertainment.

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here