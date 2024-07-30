TCL 65" QLED 4K Smart Google TV with Game Master Pro - 65C745K

With its immersive display, stunning visuals, and advanced gaming features, this TV takes your gaming experience to the next level. Prepare to be amazed by the expansive 65-inch screen of the 65C745K. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, every detail is brought to life with exceptional clarity and sharpness. Whether you're gaming, watching movies, or streaming your favourite shows, the immersive picture quality will transport you into a world of lifelike visuals. Powered by QLED technology, this TV delivers outstanding colour accuracy and a wide colour gamut. The Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant and true-to-life colours that pop off the screen. Take your gaming to the next level with the Game Master Pro 2.0 feature on the TCL 65C745K. It offers a range of gaming enhancements, including low input lag, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, and Auto Game Mode. These features ensure smooth gameplay, reduced latency, and optimized picture quality, giving you a competitive edge and an immersive gaming experience.