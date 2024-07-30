TCL 55" QLED 4K Smart Google TV with Game Master Pro - 55C745K

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

With its immersive display, stunning visuals, and advanced gaming features, this TV delivers an exhilarating and immersive experience. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, every detail is brought to life with exceptional clarity and sharpness. Whether you're gaming, watching movies, or streaming your favourite shows, the immersive picture quality will transport you into a world of lifelike visuals. Powered by QLED technology, this TV offers outstanding colour accuracy and a wide colour gamut. The Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant and true-to-life colours that pop off the screen. Take your gaming to the next level with the Game Master Pro 2.0 feature on the TCL 55C745K. It provides a range of gaming enhancements, including low input lag, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, and Auto Game Mode. These features ensure smooth gameplay, reduced latency, and optimized picture quality, giving you a competitive edge and an immersive gaming experience.

