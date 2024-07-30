TCL 50" QLED 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV - 50RC630K

Elevate your viewing experience with QLED screen technology, the epitome of cutting-edge innovation in television displays. Powered by Quantum Dot technology, QLED screens deliver breathtaking picture quality with enhanced brightness, deeper blacks, and an astonishingly wide colour gamut that brings every scene to life with unparalleled realism. The ultra-high-definition resolution ensures crystal-clear images, whether you're watching the latest blockbuster, live sports, or playing video games. With superior light efficiency and reduced energy consumption, QLED technology not only provides a stunning visual feast but also contributes to a greener environment. Step into the future of entertainment with 4K Ultra HD! Offering four times the resolution of traditional HD, this cutting-edge technology brings your favourite content to life with remarkable clarity and detail. From blockbuster movies to immersive gaming experiences, 4K Ultra HD delivers stunning visuals that will captivate your senses. Say goodbye to blurry images and hello to crystal-clear picture quality that's truly breathtaking. Transform your home entertainment experience with Roku TV OS, the ultimate smart TV platform that brings simplicity and convenience right to your fingertips. With an intuitive interface, Roku TV OS offers seamless access to thousands of streaming channels, including all your favourite services like Netflix and Disney+. Effortlessly search for movies, shows, and live TV across multiple platforms with a powerful, universal search feature, ensuring you never miss out on the latest content. Enjoy personalised recommendations tailored to your viewing habits and a customisable home screen that lets you organise your apps just the way you like. Plus, with regular updates and compatibility with popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, Roku TV OS keeps your entertainment system future-proof and at the cutting edge of technology.