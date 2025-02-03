TCL 50 inch 4K DLED Smart TV - 50P755K

The TCL P755K Direct LED Smart 4K HDR Android TV is your gateway to an immersive entertainment experience like never before. With its cutting-edge Direct LED 4K Ultra HD display, every scene comes to life with stunning clarity and detail, bringing your favourite movies, shows, and games to vivid reality. Powered by Android TV, this smart TV offers seamless access to a world of entertainment, from streaming your favourite apps to controlling your smart home devices, all with the convenience of voice commands through the built-in Google Assistant. Plus, with Wide Colour Gamut technology, enjoy a broader spectrum of colours for a more lifelike viewing experience that truly pops. Equipped with a Freeview HD Tuner and Freeview Play, the TCL P755K ensures you never miss a moment of your favourite programs, offering access to a wide array of channels and catch-up services for endless entertainment options. And with HDR Multi-Format support, experience enhanced contrast and brightness for richer, more realistic images that make every scene feel dynamic and immersive. Whether you're binge-watching the latest series, gaming with friends, or simply relaxing with the family, the TCL P755K Direct LED Smart 4K HDR Android TV delivers unparalleled picture quality and smart functionality, making it the ultimate centrepiece for your home entertainment setup. Elevate your viewing experience today with TCL.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)