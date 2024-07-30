TCL 43" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart QLED TV with Dolby Atmos - 43C645K

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The TCL 43C645K 4K Ultra HD TV is a stylish and feature-packed television that offers an exceptional viewing experience. With its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display, this TV delivers stunning picture quality with vibrant colors, sharp details, and impressive clarity. It features advanced technologies like HDR for enhanced contrast and a wide color gamut for a lifelike visual experience. The built-in dual speakers provide immersive sound, and the TV supports Dolby Atmos for a three-dimensional audio experience. With smart TV functionality and multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily access your favorite streaming services and connect external devices. The TCL 43C645K combines sleek design, impressive visuals, and convenient features to elevate your home entertainment to the next level.

