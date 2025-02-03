Panasonic 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - TB50W60AEY

4K Ultra HD: Step into the future of entertainment with 4K Ultra HD! Offering four times the resolution of traditional HD, this cutting-edge technology brings your favourite content to life with remarkable clarity and detail. From blockbuster movies to immersive gaming experiences, 4K Ultra HD delivers stunning visuals that will captivate your senses. Say goodbye to blurry images and hello to crystal-clear picture quality that's truly breathtaking. Auto-low latency mode: Experience gaming like never before with Auto Low Latency Mode. This innovative feature automatically optimises the TV's latency settings, ensuring a lag-free and uninterrupted gaming session. Seamlessly switch between gaming, karaoke, video conferencing, and more, with ALLM adapting to your source's requirements for the ultimate experience. Freely: Transform your TV experience with Freely, the ultimate solution for streaming live and on-demand content. Forget about traditional setups Freely only requires Wi-Fi to access 95 of the UK's favourite TV shows. Enjoy the convenience of pausing and restarting live TV, so you never miss a moment. The MiniGuide feature helps you quickly find and switch between shows like Trigger Point and The Catch. For a customised viewing experience, explore the Accessible TV Guide on channel 555. With Freelys easy navigation and growing list of channels, its never been simpler to enjoy TV your way. Dolby Vision: Dolby Vision is an advanced HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology that enhances the visual experience by delivering stunning brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. It ensures lifelike image reproduction, enriching content with vivid details and depth. This feature is highly desirable for those seeking immersive viewing experiences with unparalleled picture quality and realism. Google Assistant: Transform your viewing experience with the power of Hands-Free Google Assistant on your Google TV. With this innovative feature, your television becomes more than just a screenit becomes a smart and intuitive hub for your home. Seamlessly control your TV, access your favourite content, and manage your smart home devices using just your voice. Whether you're adjusting the volume, searching for a specific show, or even dimming the lights, Hands-Free Google Assistant on Google TV makes it all effortless and convenient. Works with ALEXA: Elevate your home entertainment experience with televisions that seamlessly integrate with Amazon Alexa. With the power to control your TV using simple voice commands, whether you're adjusting the volume, changing channels, or launching your favourite streaming apps, Alexa makes it all effortless. Enjoy hands-free convenience as you navigate through your entertainment options with ease. With this integration, your television becomes an integral part of your smart home ecosystem, allowing you to create customised routines and commands to streamline your daily routines.

