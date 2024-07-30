Metz 40" DLED FHD HDR Roku TV - 40MTD6000YUK

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Immerse yourself in entertainment with the Metz 40MTD6000YUK 40 Inch DLED HD Roku TV. Boasting a vibrant HD 720p resolution, this television delivers crisp and clear visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. Powered by the Roku OS, it offers a seamless and intuitive interface, providing access to a world of streaming services, apps, and channels. With a 50Hz refresh rate, enjoy smooth motion and action-packed scenes without missing a beat. The built-in DVB-T/T2 Digital Terrestrial tuner ensures access to a variety of digital channels, offering a diverse range of content at your fingertips. Experience immersive audio with Dolby Audio technology, bringing your favourite shows and movies to life. The Metz 40MTD6000YUK also features Timeshift USB functionality, allowing you to pause, rewind, and record live TV, giving you control over your viewing experience. Elevate your entertainment setup with this sleek and feature-rich Roku TV, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design.

Immerse yourself in entertainment with the Metz 40MTD6000YUK 40 Inch DLED HD Roku TV. Boasting a vibrant HD 720p resolution, this television delivers crisp and clear visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. Powered by the Roku OS, it offers a seamless and intuitive interface, providing access to a world of streaming services, apps, and channels. With a 50Hz refresh rate, enjoy smooth motion and action-packed scenes without missing a beat. The built-in DVB-T/T2 Digital Terrestrial tuner ensures access to a variety of digital channels, offering a diverse range of content at your fingertips. Experience immersive audio with Dolby Audio technology, bringing your favourite shows and movies to life. The Metz 40MTD6000YUK also features Timeshift USB functionality, allowing you to pause, rewind, and record live TV, giving you control over your viewing experience. Elevate your entertainment setup with this sleek and feature-rich Roku TV, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.